NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Illinois for the first time in its history this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300 which will be held at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The action will start at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcasted on FOX and MRN.

The venue will host its 15th Cup race of the season and make its only appearance at the 1.5-mile-long track. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will begin at 11:00 am ET on Saturday and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete against one another for 240 laps on the 1.5-mile-long track, resulting in a 300-mile race.

The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway is far from an unknown for most of the field. Heading to Illinois, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are favorites to win Sunday’s race with the highest odds of +800.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen eleven different winners over the course of 14 races, and with the start of the Enjoy Illinois 300, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for the Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, June 3, 2022

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series Practice (Gateway) on FS1

Saturday, June 4, 2022

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying (Gateway) FS1

Sunday, June 5, 2022

3:30 pm ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway FS1

The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm EST. Live streams for the race will be available on the FOX Sports App, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOX.com.

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for all NASCAR events. All the action in Illinois, including practice, qualifying, and the main event, will be telecast live on FS1.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining racing weekend, you can also enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

