NASCAR 2023: 4 drivers to watch out at Coca-Cola 600 race today

NASCAR's visit to the Charlotte Motor Speedway has been headlined by rain, affecting the weekend's activities. The Coca-Cola 600 scheduled for Sunday was postponed to 3 PM ET on Monday (May 29) due to the continued rain in the area.

The Cup Series drivers will be entering NASCAR's crown jewel race without any track time as the practice and qualifying sessions were washed out by rain.

The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the toughest races on the calendar, as drivers take on the 1.5-mile oval for 400 laps, covering the longest distance in a race.

With the starting lineup decided by the metric system, drivers head into the race with a lot of unknowns. The grid is also mixed up, with some of the front runners starting in the midpack.

The Coca-Cola 600 is shaping up to be a thrilling and long race. Here are the drivers who are expected to bring home a strong result.

4 NASCAR drivers to keep an eye out for in the Coca-Cola 600

#1 Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race winner Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has been running on rails in recent races, having driven down the victory lane on three occasions this season. Coming off a victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Larson has huge momentum on his side.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver starts the race in 12th position and has the highest winning odds despite the low starting position. Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 in his championship-winning season in 2021. He will be eager to add to the tally this Monday.

#2 Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick is going strong in his farewell Cup Series season, occupying third place in the drivers' standings. Harvick has consistently outperformed his #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Harvick is coming off a runner-up finish in the last points-paying race, courtesy of which he will be starting the race on the front row. Although the betting odds don't favor the #4 driver, he has the experience to endure the challenges of the 600-mile race.

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion has three victories on the oval. Harvick has had 10 top-five finishes and 21 top-10s during his career at this track, including five consecutive top-10s.

#3 Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin has been flying under the radar this season concerning his results. He currently stands fourth in the drivers' standings, with a race win in the bag.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the winner the last time NASCAR's crown jewel race was in Charlotte. In 2023, he starts on the second row and has high odds of winning the race.

Look out for the #11 driver, who will be defending his previous year's win on the 1.5-mile oval.

#4 Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. is another Joe Gibbs Racing driver who is predicted to have a strong weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A two-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, Truex Jr. has much-needed experience as the entire field heads into the race without any track time.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has found his stride this season, as he broke his winless streak at Dover International Speedway. Since then, Truex Jr. has been in front in the last three races.

