NASCAR 2023: Final results for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 is done and dusted. The second race of the Round of 8 started at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (October 22) and lasted for three hours, 11 minutes, and 54 seconds. The race took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, with 36 entries.

Driving the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Christiopher Bell clinched his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, making him the second driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 race in the playoffs. He advanced to the Final 4 race for the second year in a row.

Expand Tweet

Bell grabbed the lead for the first time on Lap 230. He then led the final 15 laps to go into a duel with William Byron and then held off the challenge of Ryan Blaney in the closing laps to claim that automatic championship spot.

In a race filled with a lot of thrilling action, Christopher Bell crossed the finish line 1.651 seconds ahead of Blaney to get the checkered flag. The win marked the sixth of his Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and A. J. Allmendinger in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

The 4EVER 400 saw 25 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 final results

See here for the final results for NASCAR's 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell (P) #12 - Ryan Blaney (P) #45 - Tyler Reddick (P) #24 - William Byron (P) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott (OP) #99 - Daniel Suárez #14 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #7 - Corey LaJoie #17 - Chris Buescher (P) #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Justin Haley #77 - Ty Dillon #38 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Ryan Newman (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P) #11 - Denny Hamlin (P) #1 - Ross Chastain #42 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #5 - Kyle Larson (P) #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #21 - Harrison Burton

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the final race of Round of 8 on October 28.