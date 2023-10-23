NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Final results for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 23, 2023 10:56 IST
NASCAR Homestead Auto Racing
NASCAR wins his second win of the season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 is done and dusted. The second race of the Round of 8 started at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (October 22) and lasted for three hours, 11 minutes, and 54 seconds. The race took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, with 36 entries.

Driving the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Christiopher Bell clinched his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, making him the second driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 race in the playoffs. He advanced to the Final 4 race for the second year in a row.

Bell grabbed the lead for the first time on Lap 230. He then led the final 15 laps to go into a duel with William Byron and then held off the challenge of Ryan Blaney in the closing laps to claim that automatic championship spot.

In a race filled with a lot of thrilling action, Christopher Bell crossed the finish line 1.651 seconds ahead of Blaney to get the checkered flag. The win marked the sixth of his Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and A. J. Allmendinger in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

The 4EVER 400 saw 25 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 final results

See here for the final results for NASCAR's 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  4. #24 - William Byron (P)
  5. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  8. #22 - Joey Logano
  9. #10 - Aric Almirola
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  12. #2 - Austin Cindric
  13. #41 - Ryan Preece
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott (OP)
  16. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #8 - Kyle Busch
  19. #48 - Alex Bowman
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher (P)
  22. #34 - Michael McDowell
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #77 - Ty Dillon
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #51 - Ryan Newman (i)
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  29. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)
  30. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  31. #1 - Ross Chastain
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  33. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  34. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. #21 - Harrison Burton

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the final race of Round of 8 on October 28.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...