NASCAR 2023: Final results for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 08, 2023 10:34 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (May 7) and lasted for three hours, 24 minutes, and 24 seconds. The race took place at Kansas Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in a thrilling fashion. Hamlin emerged victorious when he stole the lead from Kyle Larson after a neck-to-neck battle on the final lap of the race. He recorded the first ever last lap pass in Kansas Speedway history on the way to his first win of the season.

"One of the greatest finishes here at Kansas!"@KurtBusch, @ClintBowyer and @mikejoy500 break down Denny Hamlin's battle with Kyle Larson on the last lap. https://t.co/dDA8dRUCJi

In a race that was filled with action, the 42-year-old crossed the finish line 1.307 seconds ahead of Larson to win his fourth race at the Kansas Speedway. The win marked Denny Hamlin’s 49th career Cup victory and first since a victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022, ending a 33-race winless streak.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 85 laps finished P2, followed by the pole winner William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

Cup results from Sunday at Kansas: https://t.co/Tb2809hu9m

The AdventHealth saw 37 lead changes among 12 drivers, the most lead changes in series history in a 400-mile race on a 1.5-mile track. In addition to lead changes, the race also witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 AdventHealth 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott
  8. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  12. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #31 - Justin Haley
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #43 - Erik Jones
  22. #77 - Ty Dillon
  23. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  29. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  33. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #20 - Christopher Bell

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 13th race of the 2023 season on May 14.

