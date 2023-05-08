NASCAR 2023: Final results for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (May 7) and lasted for three hours, 24 minutes, and 24 seconds. The race took place at Kansas Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in a thrilling fashion. Hamlin emerged victorious when he stole the lead from Kyle Larson after a neck-to-neck battle on the final lap of the race. He recorded the first ever last lap pass in Kansas Speedway history on the way to his first win of the season.

In a race that was filled with action, the 42-year-old crossed the finish line 1.307 seconds ahead of Larson to win his fourth race at the Kansas Speedway. The win marked Denny Hamlin’s 49th career Cup victory and first since a victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022, ending a 33-race winless streak.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 85 laps finished P2, followed by the pole winner William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

The AdventHealth saw 37 lead changes among 12 drivers, the most lead changes in series history in a 400-mile race on a 1.5-mile track. In addition to lead changes, the race also witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 AdventHealth 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #9 - Chase Elliott #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #99 - Daniel Suárez #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #77 - Ty Dillon #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland #48 - Josh Berry (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #41 - Ryan Preece #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #21 - Harrison Burton #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 13th race of the 2023 season on May 14.

Poll : 0 votes