NASCAR 2023: Final results for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 26, 2023 11:06 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the season started at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday (June 25) and lasted for three hours, zero minutes, and seven seconds. The race took place at Nashville Superspeedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Ross Chastain, driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chastain emerged victorious when he took the lead for the final time with 34 laps to go and then hold off the challenge of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin in the closing laps to earn the winner’s guitar trophy in Sunday’s Ally 400.

Ross Chastain had a perfect weekend, leading race-high 99 of the 300 laps from the pole and crossed the finish line by 0.789 seconds ahead of Truex Jr. to take the checkered flag. The win marked his third career Cup Series victory and first since a victory at Talladega Superspeedway on April, 2022, ending a 42-race winless streak.

Meanwhile, Truex Jr. finished runner-up, followed by, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson in the top five. William Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and A. J. Allmendinger completed the top 10.

The Ally 400 saw 21 lead changes among 12 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #43 - Erik Jones
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #41 - Ryan Preece
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #21 - Harrison Burton
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #10 - Aric Almirola
  26. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  27. #2 - Austin Cindric
  28. #34 - Michael McDowell
  29. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #77 - Ty Dillon
  33. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  34. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Chicago Street Race for 18th race of the season on July 2.

Edited by Yash Soni
