NASCAR 2023: Final results for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the season started at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday (June 25) and lasted for three hours, zero minutes, and seven seconds. The race took place at Nashville Superspeedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Ross Chastain, driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chastain emerged victorious when he took the lead for the final time with 34 laps to go and then hold off the challenge of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin in the closing laps to earn the winner’s guitar trophy in Sunday’s Ally 400.

NASCAR @NASCAR



is going back to Victory Lane! You think he's excited? HE'S EXCITED! @RossChastain is going back to Victory Lane! You think he's excited? HE'S EXCITED! @RossChastain is going back to Victory Lane! https://t.co/vnQFIQ567Z

Ross Chastain had a perfect weekend, leading race-high 99 of the 300 laps from the pole and crossed the finish line by 0.789 seconds ahead of Truex Jr. to take the checkered flag. The win marked his third career Cup Series victory and first since a victory at Talladega Superspeedway on April, 2022, ending a 42-race winless streak.

Meanwhile, Truex Jr. finished runner-up, followed by, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson in the top five. William Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and A. J. Allmendinger completed the top 10.

The Ally 400 saw 21 lead changes among 12 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #43 - Erik Jones #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suárez #3 - Austin Dillon #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Justin Haley #4 - Kevin Harvick #10 - Aric Almirola #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #2 - Austin Cindric #34 - Michael McDowell #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Chicago Street Race for 18th race of the season on July 2.

Poll : 0 votes