NASCAR 2023: Final results for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 53 minutes, and five seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano clinched his first win of the 2023 season.

RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski was in control of Sunday's race, looking to end a 66-race winless streak, but a last-lap pass on him helped Logano win Ambetter Health 400.

Joey Logano received a massive push from Christopher Bell down the backstretch on the final lap, which moved him to the outside of leader Keselowski with huge momentum and took the lead for good. The Team Penske driver pulled down to the inside lane through the final two corners and crossed the finish line 0.193 seconds ahead of Keselowski to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked Joey Logano’s 32nd NASCAR Cup Series career victory and first at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished as runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie (scored his career best-finish), and Tyler Reddick, who ran well despite fighting an illness before the race completed the top five.

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 saw 20 lead changes among 13 drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Ambetter Health 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #7 - Corey LaJoie #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - Noah Gragson #1 - Ross Chastain #48 – Alex Bowman #38 - Todd Gilliland #16 - AJ Allmendinger #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #9 - Josh Berry #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Justin Haley #77 - Ty Dillon #14 - Chase Briscoe #51 - Cody Ware #15 - J.J. Yeley #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #99 - Daniel Suarez #10 - Aric Almirola #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #4 - Kevin Harvick #21 - Harrison Burton #17 - Chris Buescher #78 - B.J. McLeod

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the season on March 26th, 2023.

