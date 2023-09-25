NASCAR 2023: Final results for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is finally done and dusted. The first race of the Round of 12 started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (September 24) and lasted for three hours, 14 minutes and 28 seconds. The race took place at the Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet claimed his series sixth-leading win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Byron emerged victorious after taking the lead on the final restart with six laps to go and held off the rest of the field to win the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the 1.5-mile-long track.

In a race that was filled with a lot of thrilling action, William Byron crossed the finish line 1.863 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his 10th career Cup Series victory and Hendrick Motorsports’ historic 300th win - the most in NASCAR history for a Cup Series team

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain finished runner-up, followed by Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin in the top-five. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suárez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 saw 22 lead changes among 13 different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 final results

Below are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#24 - William Byron (P) #1 - Ross Chastain (P) #23 - Bubba Wallace (P) #20 - Christopher Bell (P) #11 - Denny Hamlin (P) #4 - Kevin Harvick #6 - Brad Keselowski (P) #99 - Daniel Suárez #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #9 - Chase Elliott (OP) #48 - Alex Bowman #31 - Justin Haley #17 - Chris Buescher (P) #34 - Michael McDowell #42 - Carson Hocevar (i) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P) #10 - Aric Almirola #77 - Ty Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #38 - Zane Smith (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick (P) #7 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney (P) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #43 - Erik Jones #5 - Kyle Larson (P) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #8 - Kyle Busch (P) #51 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Talladega Superspeedway for the fifth playoff race of the season on October 1.