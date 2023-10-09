NASCAR 2023: Final results for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2023 11:39 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 is done and dusted. The final race of the Round of 12 started at 2 pm ET on Sunday (October 8) and lasted for three hours, five minutes, and 57 seconds. The race took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, with 37 entries.

Driving the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, AJ Allmendinger, a non-playoff driver, claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Allmendinger emerged victorious after dominating the second half of the race as he led the final 33 laps and held off a late charge by William Byron to take the checkered flag.

In a race filled with a lot of thrilling action, AJ Allmendinger crossed the finish line 0.666 seconds ahead of Byron to get the checkered flag. The win marked third of his Cup Series career-all on road courses and first at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Meanwhile, William Byron finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, and Joey Logano in the top five. Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

The Bank of America Roval 400 saw seven lead changes among six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 final results

See here for the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  2. #24 - William Byron (P)
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch (P)
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher (P)
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (OP)
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  11. #41 - Ryan Preece
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  17. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski (P)
  19. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  20. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #31 - Justin Haley
  23. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #21 - Harrison Burton
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  27. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  28. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  29. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  30. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  31. #77 - Ty Dillon
  32. #34 - Michael McDowell
  33. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #15 - Andy Lally (i)
  36. #43 - Erik Jones
  37. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first race of Round of 8 on October 15.

Edited by Yash Soni
