NASCAR 2023: Final results for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 17, 2023 09:06 IST
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race is finally done and dusted. The final race of the Round of 16 started at 6:30 pm ET on Saturday (September 16) and lasted for two hours, 48 minutes and 20 seconds. The race took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet captured his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and secured his spot into the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

On Saturday, Hamlin took the win in convincing fashion, leading final 135 laps after passing Ty Gibbs and then drove away from Kyle Larson in the closing laps to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the 0.533-mile short track.

In a race that was filled with a lot of thrilling action, Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line 2.437 seconds ahead of Larson to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his 51st career Cup Series victory and third at Bristol.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, and Ty Gibbs in the top-five. Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top 10.

The Hollywood Casino 400 saw 10 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race final results

Below are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher (P)
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  6. #34 - Michael McDowell (P)
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott (OP)
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski (P)
  9. #24 - William Byron (P)
  10. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P)
  11. #42 - Carson Hocevar (i)
  12. #41 - Ryan Preece
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #10 - Aric Almirola
  19. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)
  20. #8 - Kyle Busch (P)
  21. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  22. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  26. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  27. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton
  29. #4 - Kevin Harvick (P)
  30. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  31. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  32. #2 - Austin Cindric
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  35. #31 - Justin Haley
  36. #51 - Ryan Newman

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Texas Motor Speedway for the fourth playoff race of the season on September 24.

