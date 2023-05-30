NASCAR 2023: Final results for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is finally done and dusted. The longest race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Monday (May 29) after the event was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to steady rain on its scheduled date. The race took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a total of 37 entries, and lasted for four hours, 58 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after beating pole-sitter William Byron in the closing laps at 1.5-mile-long track.

The 29-year-old emerged victorious when he took control of the season on a restart on Lap 375, taking the lead from Byron as the caution came out for a four-car crash involving Kyle Larson and other contenders.

Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high and career-best 163 of 400 laps, crossed the finish line 0.663 seconds ahead of Byron to win his first NASCAR crown jewel race. The win marked his eighth career Cup victory and first since a victory at Daytona on August 28, 2021, ending a 59-race winless streak.

Meanwhile,William Byron, who had a strong day finished runner-up, followed by, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick in the top five. Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, and Zane Smith completed the top 10.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson had an unfortunate outing in his third start of the season. Driving the #84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Legacy Motor Club, Johnson lost his control in Turn 2 74 laps into the race, hitting the outside wall and that cost an early exit from the race, finishing P37.

The Coca-Cola saw 31 lead changes among eight 13 different drivers and witnessed 16 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Coca-Cola 600 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #17 - Chris Buescher #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith (i) #4 - Kevin Harvick #48 - Alex Bowman #41 - Ryan Preece #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #31 - Justin Haley #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton #6 - Brad Keselowski #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #20 - Christopher Bell #10 - Aric Almirola #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #78 - B. J. McLeod #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Todd Gilliland #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at World Wide Technology Raceway for 15th race of the season on June 4.

