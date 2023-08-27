NASCAR 2023: Final results for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the regular season started at 7 pm ET on Saturday (August 26) and lasted for two hours, 34 minutes and 22 seconds. The race took place at the Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 39 entries.

Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, scored his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in an overtime at 2.5-mile-long superspeedway following Ryan Preece's terrifying crash.

Buescher emerged victorious after getting a late push from teammate and co-owner Brad Keselowski and then held off the rest of the field to clinch his third win in the past five races.

In a race that was filled with drama and thrilling action, Chris Buescher crossed the finish line 0.098 seconds ahead of his teammate Keselowski to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his fifth career Cup Series victory, along with the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since Bristol in 2014.

With a repeat winner at Daytona, Ty Gibbs was knocked out of the playoffs and the 16th and the final playoff spot was clinched by Bubba Wallace Jr. by virtue of a 12th-place finish.

Meanwhile, Keselowski finished runner-up, followed by Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano in the top five. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, and Corey LaJoie completed the top 10.

Austin Dillon, the defending champion of the event, failed to defend his title and finished the race at 33rd place.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw 22 lead changes among 17 different drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

#17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Aric Almirola #9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #24 - William Byron #4 - Kevin Harvick #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Ty Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Michael McDowell #62 - Austin Hill (i) #13 - Chandler Smith (i) #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #43 - Erik Jones #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Josh Berry (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #21 - Harrison Burton #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Ryan Preece #38 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #36 - Riley Herbst (i) #15 - Brennan Poole (i)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race of the season on September 3.