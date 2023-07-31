NASCAR 2023: Final results for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 is finally done and dusted. The 22nd race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Sunday (July 30) and lasted for three hours, 2 minutes and 13 seconds. The race took place at the Richmond Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at the 0.75-mile short track.

Buescher emerged victorious after surviving the final restart with three laps to go and then held off the challenge of Denny Hamlin and the rest of the field to earn a much-needed victory. His win now secures him a spot in the 2023 playoff season.

RFK Racing had a dominating day at Richmond, where Buescher led an 88 of the 400 laps and crossed the finish line by 0.549 seconds ahead of Hamlin to take the checkered flag. The win marked his third career Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece in the top-five. Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, and last year’s winner of the event Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

The Cook Out 400 saw 18 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway:

#17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #41 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #14 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Todd Gilliland #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #51 - Ryan Newman #31 - Justin Haley #21 - Harrison Burton #7 - Corey LaJoie #99 - Daniel Suárez #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Michigan International Speedway for the 23rd race of the season on August 6.