NASCAR 2023: Final results for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 31, 2023 11:19 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 is finally done and dusted. The 22nd race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Sunday (July 30) and lasted for three hours, 2 minutes and 13 seconds. The race took place at the Richmond Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at the 0.75-mile short track.

Buescher emerged victorious after surviving the final restart with three laps to go and then held off the challenge of Denny Hamlin and the rest of the field to earn a much-needed victory. His win now secures him a spot in the 2023 playoff season.

RFK Racing had a dominating day at Richmond, where Buescher led an 88 of the 400 laps and crossed the finish line by 0.549 seconds ahead of Hamlin to take the checkered flag. The win marked his third career Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece in the top-five. Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, and last year’s winner of the event Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

The Cook Out 400 saw 18 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #17 - Chris Buescher
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #41 - Ryan Preece
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #10 - Aric Almirola
  9. #3 - Austin Dillon
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Michael McDowell
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #51 - Ryan Newman
  30. #31 - Justin Haley
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Michigan International Speedway for the 23rd race of the season on August 6.

