NASCAR 2023: Final results for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 04, 2023 10:53 IST
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kyle Larson after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 is finally done and dusted. The first race of the playoff season started at 6 pm ET on Sunday (September 3) and lasted for four hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds. The race took place at the Darlington Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports driver, scored his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at the 1.366-mile-long track.

Larson emerged victorious after he led on the restart with 51 of the 367 laps remaining and then held on through two more late-race restarts in the final 47 laps to lock his spot in the Round of 12.

In a race that was filled with drama and thrilling action, Kyle Larson crossed the finish line 0.447 seconds ahead of his fellow playoff driver Tyler Reddick to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his 22nd career Cup Series victory and second win in one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races, as he previously won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Reddick finished runner-up, followed by Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and the defending champion of the event Erik Jones completed the top 10.

The Cook Out Southern 500 saw 13 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher (P)
  4. #24 - William Byron (P)
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski (P)
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch (P)
  12. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  13. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #10 - Aric Almirola
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P)
  17. #42 - Carson Hocevar(i)
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)
  19. #4 - Kevin Harvick (P)
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #54 - Ty Gibbs #
  22. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  23. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #51 - Ryan Newman
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #77 - Ty Dillon
  30. #15 - JJ Yeley(i)
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #34 - Michael McDowell (P)
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Kansas Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on September 10.

Edited by Yash Soni
