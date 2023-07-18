NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 18, 2023 01:31 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 is finally done and dusted after the event was postponed from its scheduled Sunday due to inclement weather.

The 20th race of the season started at 12:30 pm ET on Monday (July 17) and lasted for three hours, eight minutes and seven seconds. The race took place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Martin Truex Jr., driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in a dominating fashion.

Truex Jr. emerged victorious when he took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 24 laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag at the 1.058-mile-long track.

Martin Truex Jr., had a dominating outing, leading race-high 254 of the 301 laps from the front row and crossed the finish line by 0.396 seconds ahead of Joey Logano to take the checkered flag. The win marked his 34th career Cup Series victory and first at NHMS.

Meanwhile, Logano scored his third P2 finish, followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10.

The Crayon 301 saw 13 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Crayon 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #3 - Austin Dillon
  10. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #9 - Chase Elliott
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  17. #31 - Justin Haley
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #24 - William Byron
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #77 - Ty Dillon
  27. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #20 - Christopher Bell
  30. #15 - Ryan Newman
  31. #78 - BJ McLeod
  32. #42 - Noah Gragson
  33. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  34. #10 - Aric Almirola
  35. #51 - Cole Custer
  36. #8 - Kyle Busch

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Pocono Raceway for the 21st race of the season on July 23.

