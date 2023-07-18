NASCAR 2023: Final results for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 is finally done and dusted after the event was postponed from its scheduled Sunday due to inclement weather.

The 20th race of the season started at 12:30 pm ET on Monday (July 17) and lasted for three hours, eight minutes and seven seconds. The race took place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Martin Truex Jr., driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in a dominating fashion.

Truex Jr. emerged victorious when he took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 24 laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag at the 1.058-mile-long track.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX A dominating day for MTJ. Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his WIN at New Hampshire Motor Speedway!

Martin Truex Jr., had a dominating outing, leading race-high 254 of the 301 laps from the front row and crossed the finish line by 0.396 seconds ahead of Joey Logano to take the checkered flag. The win marked his 34th career Cup Series victory and first at NHMS.

Meanwhile, Logano scored his third P2 finish, followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10.

The Crayon 301 saw 13 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Crayon 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #4 - Kevin Harvick #6 - Brad Keselowski #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #14 - Chase Briscoe #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #31 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #16 - AJ Allmendinger #21 - Harrison Burton #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindric #77 - Ty Dillon #54 - Ty Gibbs #41 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #15 - Ryan Newman #78 - BJ McLeod #42 - Noah Gragson #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #51 - Cole Custer #8 - Kyle Busch

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Pocono Raceway for the 21st race of the season on July 23.