NASCAR 2023: Final results for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is finally done and dusted. The first road course event and the sixth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 30 minutes, and 32 seconds. It took place at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick clinched his first win of the 2023 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead from pole winner William Byron on Lap 64 of what was originally scheduled to be a 68-lap race and had to fight off Byron in three two-lap overtimes to win a Cup race at COTA, his first win driving the #45 Toyota at 23XI Racing.

In a race that went into triple over-time, Reddick crossed the finish line 1.411 seconds ahead of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked Reddick’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series career victory and third on the road course.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch had a solid run for Richard Childress Racing, finishing runner-up, followed by Alex Bowman, defending race winner Ross Chastain, and William Byron, who fought hard for the lead throughout the day, completed the top five.

In addition, Sunday’s race that included four big names from other racing genres – IMSA champion Jordan Taylor, IndyCar Series Conor Daly, and two former F1 World Champions, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button, finished in P24, P36, P29, and P18 respectively.

Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw 16 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Corey LaJoie #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #14 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #15 - Jenson Button #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Jordan Taylor #51 - Cody Ware #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez #22 - Joey Logano #91 - Kimi Räikkönen #10 - Aric Almirola #20 - Christopher Bell #41 - Ryan Preece #3 - Austin Dillon #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #6 - Brad Keselowski #50 - Conor Daly #23 - Bubba Wallace #84 - Jimmie Johnson #77 - Ty Dillon

Catch the NASCAR Cup teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the season on April 2, 2023.

