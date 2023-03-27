Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 27, 2023 10:59 IST
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is finally done and dusted. The first road course event and the sixth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 30 minutes, and 32 seconds. It took place at the Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick clinched his first win of the 2023 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead from pole winner William Byron on Lap 64 of what was originally scheduled to be a 68-lap race and had to fight off Byron in three two-lap overtimes to win a Cup race at COTA, his first win driving the #45 Toyota at 23XI Racing.

Enjoy 60 seconds of incredible racing between William Byron and Tyler Reddick. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/Z0mwT0lMYJ

In a race that went into triple over-time, Reddick crossed the finish line 1.411 seconds ahead of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked Reddick’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series career victory and third on the road course.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch had a solid run for Richard Childress Racing, finishing runner-up, followed by Alex Bowman, defending race winner Ross Chastain, and William Byron, who fought hard for the lead throughout the day, completed the top five.

Cup race results from COTA: https://t.co/tY7paPObtQ

In addition, Sunday’s race that included four big names from other racing genres – IMSA champion Jordan Taylor, IndyCar Series Conor Daly, and two former F1 World Champions, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button, finished in P24, P36, P29, and P18 respectively.

Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw 16 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  10. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  12. #34 - Michael McDowell
  13. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #15 - Jenson Button
  19. #31 - Justin Haley
  20. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  21. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  22. #21 - Harrison Burton
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #9 - Jordan Taylor
  25. #51 - Cody Ware
  26. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  27. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  28. #22 - Joey Logano
  29. #91 - Kimi Räikkönen
  30. #10 - Aric Almirola
  31. #20 - Christopher Bell
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  35. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  36. #50 - Conor Daly
  37. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  38. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  39. #77 - Ty Dillon

Catch the NASCAR Cup teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the season on April 2, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...