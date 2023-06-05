NASCAR 2023: Final results for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 is finally done and dusted. The 15th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (June 4) and lasted for three hours, 28 minutes, and 16 seconds. The race took place at World Wide Technology Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Kyle Busch, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He emerged victorious after surviving five restarts in the last 40 laps including an overtime restart, to finish a dominant performance at the 1.25-mile-long track.

Kyle Busch won at WWT Raceway

Starting from the pole, Kyle Busch led 121 of 243 laps and crossed the finish line 0.517 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin to win his first race at Gateway. The win marked his 63rd career Cup victory and first win from pole since 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, finished runner-up, followed by, Joey Logano (the winner of the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 last year), Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. in the top five. Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, William Byron, Michael McDowell, and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

Cup race results from WWTR Gateway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 saw 10 lead changes among eight five different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#8 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suárez #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Kevin Harvick #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #38 - Todd Gilliland #31 - Justin Haley #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Aric Almirola #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #9 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #78 - B. J. McLeod #6 - Brad Keselowski #15 - Gray Gaulding (i) #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #45 - Tyler Reddick #7 - Carson Hocevar (i)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Sonoma Raceway for 16th race of the season on June 11.

