NASCAR 2023: Final results for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2023 11:32 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 is finally done and dusted. The 15th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (June 4) and lasted for three hours, 28 minutes, and 16 seconds. The race took place at World Wide Technology Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Kyle Busch, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He emerged victorious after surviving five restarts in the last 40 laps including an overtime restart, to finish a dominant performance at the 1.25-mile-long track.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH ON HIS WIN AT WWT RACEWAY! https://t.co/uST2d8U8Wz

Starting from the pole, Kyle Busch led 121 of 243 laps and crossed the finish line 0.517 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin to win his first race at Gateway. The win marked his 63rd career Cup victory and first win from pole since 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, finished runner-up, followed by, Joey Logano (the winner of the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 last year), Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. in the top five. Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, William Byron, Michael McDowell, and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

Cup race results from WWTR Gateway (updated with correct points for Chastain): https://t.co/NHv4jf0BSk

The Enjoy Illinois 300 saw 10 lead changes among eight five different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #31 - Justin Haley
  17. #41 - Ryan Preece
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  21. #9 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #21 - Harrison Burton
  24. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  25. #77 - Ty Dillon
  26. #48 - Alex Bowman
  27. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  28. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  29. #15 - Gray Gaulding (i)
  30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #3 - Austin Dillon
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  34. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  35. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  36. #7 - Carson Hocevar (i)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Sonoma Raceway for 16th race of the season on June 11.

