NASCAR 2023: Final results for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is finally done and dusted after the event was postponed from its scheduled Sunday to Monday due to inclement weather.

The 23rd race of the season restarted at 12 pm ET on Monday (August 7) and lasted for three hours, two minutes and 59 seconds. The race took place at the Michigan International Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, scored his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at the 0.75-mile short track.

Buescher emerged victorious after he got in front of Martin Truex Jr.’s car on the final cycle of green flag pit stops, then kept him behind to earn back-to-back victories for the first time in his Cup Series career.

The #17 Ford driver led a race-high 52 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line by 0.152 seconds ahead of Truex Jr. to take the checkered flag. The win marked his fourth career Cup Series victory and became the second driver after Carl Edwards to win two consecutive races for the Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK).

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr., finished runner-up, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson in the top-five. Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, last year’s winner of the event Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones completed the top 10.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 saw 26 lead changes among 16 different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

#17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #99 - Daniel Suárez #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Kevin Harvick #12 - Ryan Blaney #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #2 - Austin Cindric #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #21 - Harrison Burton #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Ty Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #51 - Cole Custer (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #62 - Austin Hill (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland #45 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #48 - Alex Bowman #42 - Josh Berry (i) #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Kyle Busch

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 24th race of the season on August 13.