NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Final results for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2023 01:07 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is finally done and dusted after the event was postponed from its scheduled Sunday to Monday due to inclement weather.

The 23rd race of the season restarted at 12 pm ET on Monday (August 7) and lasted for three hours, two minutes and 59 seconds. The race took place at the Michigan International Speedway, with a total of 37 entries.

Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, scored his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at the 0.75-mile short track.

Buescher emerged victorious after he got in front of Martin Truex Jr.’s car on the final cycle of green flag pit stops, then kept him behind to earn back-to-back victories for the first time in his Cup Series career.

The #17 Ford driver led a race-high 52 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line by 0.152 seconds ahead of Truex Jr. to take the checkered flag. The win marked his fourth career Cup Series victory and became the second driver after Carl Edwards to win two consecutive races for the Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK).

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr., finished runner-up, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson in the top-five. Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, last year’s winner of the event Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones completed the top 10.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 saw 26 lead changes among 16 different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #17 - Chris Buescher
  2. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  12. #2 - Austin Cindric
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  16. #10 - Aric Almirola
  17. #21 - Harrison Burton
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #77 - Ty Dillon
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. #41 - Ryan Preece
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #51 - Cole Custer (i)
  26. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  27. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  28. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  29. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #42 - Josh Berry (i)
  35. #24 - William Byron
  36. #9 - Chase Elliott
  37. #8 - Kyle Busch

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 24th race of the season on August 13.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...