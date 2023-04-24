Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 24, 2023 11:59 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet, and his son, Brexton, pose for photos with the team after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 is finally done and dusted. The 10th race of the season started at 3:20 pm ET on Sunday (April 23) and lasted for three hours, 33 minutes, and 25 seconds. The race took place at Talladega Superspeedway, with a total of 38 entries.

Kyle Busch, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, clinched his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in overtime. The veteran driver emerged as a contender in the final mile of the race, where he stole the win after a double overtime restart and stayed clear of the last lap crash when other race leaders crashed or ran out of fuel.

CONTACT AT THE FRONT! @KyleBusch gets to the lead and wins at @TALLADEGA! https://t.co/gGeuVMfqoP

Kyle Busch didn’t lead a single lap during the race and was not in a winning position until double overtime. The #8 driver took the lead on the final lap when Bubba Wallace Jr. and Ryan Blaney wrecked while battling for first place. The race then ended under caution with Busch in front. He was officially awarded the win after the replay was reviewed.

The win marked his 62nd NASCAR Cup Series career victory and second at Talladega Superspeedway.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, who led a race high 47 laps finished runner-up, followed by Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suárez, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Revised Cup results after video review. Several spots in the order changed. https://t.co/kBEQMY83jC

The GEICO 500 saw 57 lead changes among 21 drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 GEICO 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #43 - Erik Jones
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  10. #36 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  12. #9 - Chase Elliott
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #77 - Ty Dillon
  15. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  19. #31 - Justin Haley
  20. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  21. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  22. #10 - Aric Almirola
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  25. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  30. #22 - Joey Logano
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  32. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  33. #5 - Kyle Larson
  34. #41 - Ryan Preece
  35. #34 - Michael McDowell
  36. #21 - Harrison Burton
  37. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  38. #3 - Austin Dillon

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Dover Motor Speedway for the 11th race of the 2023 season on April 30.

