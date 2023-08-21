NASCAR 2023: Final results for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling At The Glen is finally done and dusted. The 25th race of the season started at 3 pm ET pm ET on Sunday (August 20) and lasted for one hour, 58 minutes and 44 seconds. The race took place at the Watkins Glen International, with a total of 36 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, scored his fifth win of a breakout 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in a dominant fashion at the 2.45-mile road course.

Byron emerged victorious after taking the lead from Kyle Busch with 33 laps remaining in the race and then controlled the race the rest of the way to win his first road course race.

Starting from the front row, he led the race high 66 of the 99 laps and crossed the finish line by 2.632 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag. The win marked his ninth career Cup Series victory, and the fifth straight victory for Hendrick Motorsports at Watkins Glen.

Meanwhile, Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, A. J. Allmendinger, and Ty Gibbs in the top-five. Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano completed the top 10.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event failed to defend his title and finished the race at 26th place.

The Go Bowling At The Glen saw six lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed one caution flag.

NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

#24 - William Byron #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano #38 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #1 - Ross Chastain #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Kevin Harvick #99 - Daniel Suárez #48 - Alex Bowman #31 - Justin Haley #15 - Andy Lally #5 - Kyle Larson #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #51 - Cole Custer (i) #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Aric Almirola #3 - Austin Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #21 - Harrison Burton #77 - Ty Dillon #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Daytona International Speedway for the 26th race of the season on August 26.