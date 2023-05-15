Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 is finally done and dusted. The 13th race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Sunday (May 14) and lasted for three hours, 23 minutes, and 23 seconds. The race took place at Darlington Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after surviving a series of late restarts that saw other contenders crashed over the closing miles.

William Byron emerged victorious when he took full advantage of a late on-track incident between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson and then held off Kevin Harvick in the two-lap overtime to become the first three-time winner of the season.

In a race that included massive wrecks, the 25-year-old crossed the finish line 0.781 seconds ahead of Harvick to earn his seventh career Cup Series victory. The victory marked the 100th win for Hendrick Motorsports’ #24 Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick finished P2, followed by the Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

The Goodyear 400 saw 19 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Goodyear 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #21 - Harrison Burton
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #31 - Justin Haley
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  14. #20 - Christopher Bell
  15. #41 - Ryan Preece
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #5 - Kyle Larson
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  27. #77 - Ty Dillon
  28. #51 - Ryan Newman
  29. #1 - Ross Chastain
  30. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  31. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  32. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  33. #34 - Michael McDowell
  34. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  35. #3 - Austin Dillon
  36. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star Open (5:30 pm ET) and the All-Star Race (8 pm ET) on May 21.

