NASCAR 2023: Final results for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 is finally done and dusted. The 21st race of the season started at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (July 23) and lasted for three hours, 21 minutes and four seconds. The race took place at the Pocono Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season under caution.

Denny Hamlin emerged victorious on a late restart with seven laps to go, when he bump-and-go passed Kyle Larson in a neck-to-neck battle on the exit of Turn 1. Hamlin pushed Larson tight up the racetrack and into the outside wall to complete the pass, leaving Larson and the Pocono crowd angry.

The win marked Hamlin's 50th career Cup Series victory and seventh at Pocono Raceway, making him the all-time winningest driver at the venue.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished runner-up, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Ty Gibbs (R) in the top-five. Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Erik Jones, and last year’s winner of the event Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

The HighPoint.com 400 saw 14 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at the Pocono Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #21 - Harrison Burton #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #10 - Aric Almirola #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron #38 - Todd Gilliland #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - AJ Allmendinger 17 - Chris Buescher #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - Noah Gragson #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #15 - JJ Yeley #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Ty Dillon #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Ryan Preece #78 - BJ McLeod #31 - Justin Haley #3 - Austin Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the 22nd race of the season on July 30.