NASCAR 2023: Final results for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2023 11:06 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the playoff season started at 3 pm ET on Sunday (September 10) and lasted for three hours, twelve minutes and 38 seconds. The race took place at the Kansas Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Tyler Reddick, driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, scored his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and advanced him to the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

A late-race caution opened the door for Reddick, and he took advantage, using four fresh tires to make a three-wide move for the lead in overtime and emerged victorious at the second playoff race.

In a race that was filled with drama and thrilling action, Tyler Reddick crossed the finish line 0.327 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his fifth career Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano in the top five. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

The Hollywood Casino 400 saw 19 lead changes among 10 different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  3. #43 - Erik Jones
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  5. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  6. #9 - Chase Elliott (OP)
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch (P)
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski (P)
  10. #48 - Alex Bowman
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  15. #24 - William Byron (P)
  16. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  17. #10 - Aric Almirola
  18. #41 - Ryan Preece
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #42 - Carson Hocevar (i)
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P)
  24. #51 - Cole Custer (i)
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell (P)
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher (P)
  28. #77 - Ty Dillon
  29. #78 - Sheldon Creed (i)
  30. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the third playoff race of the season on September 16.

