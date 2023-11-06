NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Final results for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 06, 2023 10:14 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is done and dusted, and we have the results in front of us. The much-awaited final race of the season started at 3 pm ET on Sunday (November 5) and lasted two hours, 52 minutes, and one second. The race took place at the Phoenix Raceway, with 36 entries.

Ross Chastain, driving the #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, claimed his second win of the year in the season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway in a dominant fashion.

Chastain led 157 of the 312 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 1.230 seconds ahead of Ryan Blaney. The win also marked the fourth of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Blaney, the driver of #12 Team Penske Ford drove away from fellow championship 4 drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron in the final laps to clinch his first NASCAR Cup Series title with a second-place finish.

Larson finished third and Byron finished fourth to secure the runner-up and third place, respectively, in the points table. Christopher Bell finished last in the race after crashing mid-race due to a brake rotor failure.

Byron is followed by Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, and Bubba Wallace in the top 10.

The final 4 race saw 18 lead changes among eight drivers and featured four caution flags.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race final results

See here for the complete results for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney (CC)
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson (CC)
  4. #24 - William Byron (CC)
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #41 - Ryan Preece
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #42 - Carson Hocevar (i)
  20. #43 - Erik Jones
  21. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #8 - Kyle Busch
  26. #21 - Harrison Burton
  27. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  28. #77 - Ty Dillon
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  33. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  34. #51 - Ryan Newman (i)
  35. #2 - Austin Cindric
  36. #20 - Christopher Bell (CC)

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...