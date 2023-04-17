NASCAR 2023: Final results for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 16) and lasted for two hours, 50 minutes, and 35 seconds. The race took place at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson clinched his second win of the 2023 season in dominant fashion. With the benefit of taking two tires instead of four on his final pit stop, Larson surged past defending Cup champion Joey Logano and then ran away from the rest of the field in the final 30 laps to take the checkered flag.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who led the final 30 laps, showed the strength of his #5 Chevrolet over the closing miles without a serious challenge. He crossed the finish line 4.142 seconds ahead of Logano to earn his first win at Martinsville Speedway. The win marked his 21st NASCAR Cup Series career victory.

Meanwhile, Logano finished runner-up after putting in an impressive performance. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe in the top-five. Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

The NOCO 400 saw 10 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 NOCO 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #22 - Joey Logano #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Aric Almirola #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #3 - Austin Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #41 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suárez #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Kevin Harvick #8 - Kyle Busch #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Corey LaJoie #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #31 - Justin Haley #21 - Harrison Burton #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #77 - Ty Dillon #2 - Austin Cindric #51 - Zane Smith (i) #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the seventh race of the 2023 season on April 23.

Poll : 0 votes