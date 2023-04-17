Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 17, 2023 10:56 IST
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick, race during the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 16) and lasted for two hours, 50 minutes, and 35 seconds. The race took place at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson clinched his second win of the 2023 season in dominant fashion. With the benefit of taking two tires instead of four on his final pit stop, Larson surged past defending Cup champion Joey Logano and then ran away from the rest of the field in the final 30 laps to take the checkered flag.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who led the final 30 laps, showed the strength of his #5 Chevrolet over the closing miles without a serious challenge. He crossed the finish line 4.142 seconds ahead of Logano to earn his first win at Martinsville Speedway. The win marked his 21st NASCAR Cup Series career victory.

Meanwhile, Logano finished runner-up after putting in an impressive performance. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe in the top-five. Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

The NOCO 400 saw 10 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 NOCO 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #10 - Aric Almirola
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #41 - Ryan Preece
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  19. #34 - Michael McDowell
  20. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  27. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #77 - Ty Dillon
  33. #2 - Austin Cindric
  34. #51 - Zane Smith (i)
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  36. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the seventh race of the 2023 season on April 23.

