Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 06, 2023 09:49 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 50 minutes, and 35 seconds. It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron scored his first win of the 2023 season. A fast pit stop by his crew enabled him to beat teammate Kyle Larson off pit road for an overtime restart at the 1.5-mile-long track. The #24 crew was a fraction of a second faster on the stop and that was the deciding factor for William Byron’s dominating win.

In a race that went into four-lap overtime, Byron crossed the finish line 0.622 seconds ahead of Larson to grab the checkered flag.

He was down, but he wasn't out! @WilliamByron rallies back to score the victory! 🏁 https://t.co/t3GEgsUSLJ

The win marked William Byron's fifth NASCAR Cup Series career victory and first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman finished second and third respectively. It was the third time that Hendrick Motorsports have finished one-two-three in a Cup race. Bubba Wallace Jr. secured P4 and Christopher Bell completed the top-five.

Cup results from Vegas: https://t.co/aQyaymplRe

Martin Truex Jr., who stayed on the older tires after NASCAR called the fourth and final caution, fell back to a seventh-place finish. It was his best finish of the 2023 Cup Series season so far.

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 saw 13 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Pennzoil 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #31 - Justin Haley
  9. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  10. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #10 - Aric Almirola
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  23. #41 - Ryan Preece
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #21 - Harrison Burton
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  29. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  30. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  33. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #22 - Joey Logano

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on March 12th, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...