NASCAR 2023: Final results for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 is done and dusted. The first race of the Round of 8 started at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (October 15) and lasted for two hours, 57 minutes, and 10 seconds. The race took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

Driving the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Kyle Larson clinched his fourth win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, making him the first driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 in the playoffs. Now, he has an opportunity to win the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series title for the second time after previously taking the crown in 2021.

Larson emerged victorious after dominating the race as he led race high 133 of the 267 laps and swept both stage wins. He held off a last-lap late charge by pole winner Chrsitopher Bell to take the checkered flag.

In a race filled with a lot of thrilling action, Kyle Larson crossed the finish line 0.082 seconds ahead of Bell to get the checkered flag. The win marked 23rd of his Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Ross Chastain in the top five. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

The South Point 400 saw 20 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 South Point 400 final results

See here for the final results for NASCAR's 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson (P) #20 - Christopher Bell (P) #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron (P) #45 - Tyler Reddick (P) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P) #11 - Denny Hamlin (P) #17 - Chris Buescher (P) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #10 - Aric Almirola #99 - Daniel Suárez #4 - Kevin Harvick #34 - Michael McDowell #3 - Austin Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #31 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #77 - Ty Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #38 - Todd Gilliland #43 - Erik Jones #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #9 - Chase Elliott (OP) #14 - Chase Briscoe #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #48 - Alex Bowman #42 - Carson Hocevar (i) #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second race of Round of 8 on October 22.