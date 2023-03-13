Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 0 minutes, and 18 seconds. It took place at Phoenix Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron surged past his teammate Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 201 laps, on the restart of the two-lap overtime to win his second consecutive win of the 2023 NASCAR season. The win made him the first multiple winner of the season.

For the second straight week, his victory was set up by a two-tire call under caution. After winning Stage 1 of the race, Byron’s chance came when a caution with ten laps to go came out for a spin by Harrison Burton, erasing a sizable lead made by veteran Kevin Harvick in the final stage.

In a race that went into five-lap overtime, Byron crossed the finish line 0.330 seconds ahead of Ryan Blaney to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked William Byron's sixth NASCAR Cup Series career victory and first at Phoenix Raceway.

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick finished inside the top five.

Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 saw 10 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #41 - Ryan Preece
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  21. #43 - Erik Jones
  22. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  27. #31 - Justin Haley
  28. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  29. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  30. #77 - Ty Dillon
  31. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  32. #15 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #10 - Aric Almirola
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on March 19th, 2023.

