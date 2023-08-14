NASCAR 2023: Final results for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 14, 2023 12:54 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 At The Brickyard is finally done and dusted. The 24th race of the season started at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (August 13) and lasted for two hours, nine minutes and 58 seconds. The race took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, with a total of 39 entries.

Michael McDowell, driving the #34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, scored his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in a dominant fashion at the 2.439-mile road course.

McDowell emerged victorious after leading a career-high 54 laps and held off the challenge of Chase Elliott on the final lap to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by 0.937 seconds ahead of Elliott to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second career Cup Series victory, and the fourth in the history of the Front Row Motorsports.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott finished runner-up, followed by Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick, and Alex Bowman completed the top five. Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Shane van Gisbergen completed the top 10.

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard saw 10 lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed one caution flag.

NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #48 - Alex Bowman
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #91 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #2 - Austin Cindric
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #21 - Harrison Burton
  22. #33 - Brodie Kostecki
  23. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  24. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  27. #77 - Ty Dillon
  28. #15 - Jenson Button
  29. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  30. #51 - Andy Lally
  31. #41 - Ryan Preece
  32. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  33. #67 - Kamui Kobayashi (i)
  34. #22 - Joey Logano
  35. #43 - Erik Jones
  36. #8 - Kyle Busch
  37. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  38. #31 - Justin Haley
  39. #10 - Aric Almirola

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Watkins Glen International Raceway for the 25th race of the season on August 20.

