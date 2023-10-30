NASCAR 2023: Final results for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 is done and dusted. The elimination race of the Round of 8 started at 2 pm ET on Sunday and lasted for three hours, 29 minutes, and 43 seconds. The race took place at the Martinsville Speedway, with 36 entries.

Driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske, Ryan Blaney dominated the second half of the race and captured his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

With the win, Blaney clinched his Championship 4 spot in a must-win situation on Sunday (October 29). This win gives him a shot at the NASCAR’s title deciding race for the first time in his career.

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious when he passed Aric Almirola for the lead on Lap 478 of 500 and held off the rest of the field without challenge to earn advancement to the Championship 4 race.

In a race filled with a lot of thrilling action, the #12 driver crossed the finish line 0.899 seconds ahead of Almirola to get the checkered flag. The win marked the 10th of his Cup Series career.

Meanwhile, Almirola finished runner-up, followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano in the top five. Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Blaney joins fellow Round of 8 winners Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, along with William Byron, who finished P13 in the battle for the Cup Series crown at Phoenix Raceway next weekend.

The Xfinity 500 saw 25 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity 500 final results

See here for the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney (P) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin (P) #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson (P) #20 - Christopher Bell (P) #17 - Chris Buescher (P) #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P) #24 - William Byron (P) #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton #4 - Kevin Harvick #9 - Chase Elliott (OP) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Ty Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick (P) #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #51 - Ryan Newman #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Carson Hocevar (i) #48 - Alex Bowman #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suárez #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Phoenix Raceway for Championship 4 on November 5.