NASCAR 2023: Final results for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 is done and dusted. The second race of the Round of 12 started at 2 pm ET on Sunday (October 1) and lasted for three hours, seven minutes, and 25 seconds. The race took place at the Talladega Superspeedway, with 38 entries.

Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Team Penske Ford, claimed his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Blaney led only eight laps, but he emerged victorious after leading the final two laps to secure a photo finish win over Kevin Harvick, who was disqualified during the post-race inspection after his #4 Ford’s windshield fasteners were found to not be secure.

In a race filled with a lot of thrilling action, Blaney crossed the finish line 0.012 seconds ahead of Harvick to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his ninth career Cup Series victory and third at Talladega Superspeedway.

Meanwhile, William Byron finished runner-up, followed by Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, and Austin Cindric in the top five. Justin Haley, Chase Elliott, Ryan Preece, Riley Herbst, and Daniel Suárez completed the top 10.

The YellaWood 500 saw 70 lead changes among 24 drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 final results

Below are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney (P) #24 - William Byron (P) #11 - Denny Hamlin (P) #7 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott (OP) #41 - Ryan Preece #36 - Riley Herbst (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez #13 - Chandler Smith (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland #14 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell (P) #5 - Kyle Larson (P) #45 - Tyler Reddick (P) #10 - Aric Almirola #19 - Martin Truex Jr. (P) #17 - Chris Buescher (P) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P) #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Kyle Busch (P) #43 - Erik Jones #77 - Ty Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #21 - Harrison Burton #6 - Brad Keselowski (P) #3 - Austin Dillon #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #42 - Carson Hocevar (i) #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #1 - Ross Chastain (P) #4 - Kevin Harvick

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the final race of Round of 12 on October 8.