NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead in Florida this weekend after the action-packed South Point 400.

The 4EVER 400 is the 34th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Sunday, October 22, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The eighth playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The 4EVER 400 will be contested over 267 laps at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be the 25th annual 4EVER 400 hosted by the venue.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (previously known as Twitter) to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 4EVER 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Homestead. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket. They're #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s John Hunter Nemechek, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Kyle Larson, the driver of #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, won last year’s 4EVER 400, with a time of three hours, 05 minutes, and 24 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 4EVER 400 full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR’s action-packed racing weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET.