NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend after an action-packed AdventHealth 400.

The AdventHealth 400 is the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (May 7) at the Kansas Speedway. The action will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. It marks the fourth annual AdventHealth 400 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The Kansas Speedway features 17 to 20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 AdventHealth 400.

36 cars will take on the green flag this week, and four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and Josh Berry will continue to fill the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as a replacement for Alex Bowman.

Kurt Busch, who announced his retirement in the off-season, won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 13 minutes, and three seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 AdventHealth 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Josh Berry (i) #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Kansas Speedway on May 7 at 3:00 pm ET.

