NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 28, 2023 20:53 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the Auto Club Speedway thriller.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 3) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long permanent tri-oval-shaped racetrack. Saturday’s event marks the 27th annual Alsco Uniforms 300 race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

The track features 20 degrees of banking in turn, with 12 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and nine degrees on the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's Xfinity race.

Here is the correct Xfinity entry list for Vegas. 40 entries for 38 spots. 10-Busch and 24-Reddick are the two Cup drivers in the field. https://t.co/22mEuuYlg0

The 40 drivers entered for 38 spots and Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick are the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the field.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 Xfinity Series drivers that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #02 - David Starr
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 - Bayley Currey
  6. #6 - Brennan Poole
  7. #07 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Kyle Busch (i)
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  16. #19 - Joe Graf Jr.
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Tyler Reddick (i)
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Alex Labbé
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. #45 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - C. J. McLaughlin
  34. #66 - Mason Maggio (i)
  35. #74 - Ryan Vargas
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - TBA
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst
  40. #99 - Garrett Smithley

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

