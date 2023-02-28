NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the Auto Club Speedway thriller.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 3) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long permanent tri-oval-shaped racetrack. Saturday’s event marks the 27th annual Alsco Uniforms 300 race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

The track features 20 degrees of banking in turn, with 12 degrees of banking on the tri-oval and nine degrees on the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's Xfinity race.

The 40 drivers entered for 38 spots and Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick are the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the field.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 Xfinity Series drivers that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #02 - David Starr #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Bayley Currey #6 - Brennan Poole #07 - Blaine Perkins (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #08 - Gray Gaulding #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Kyle Busch (i) #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #19 - Joe Graf Jr. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Tyler Reddick (i) #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Alex Labbé #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Kyle Sieg #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Rajah Caruth (i) #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - C. J. McLaughlin #66 - Mason Maggio (i) #74 - Ryan Vargas #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - TBA #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst #99 - Garrett Smithley

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

