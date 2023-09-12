NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the action-packed Hollywood Casino 400.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the 29th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 16. It will take place on Saturday (September 16) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The third playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be contested over 500 laps at the Bristol Motor Speedway. This will be the 63rd annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Bristol. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and finished with a total time of three hours, zero minutes, and seven seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16 at 7:30 pm ET.

