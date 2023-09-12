NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the action-packed Hollywood Casino 400.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the 29th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the final race of the Round of 16. It will take place on Saturday (September 16) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The third playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be contested over 500 laps at the Bristol Motor Speedway. This will be the 63rd annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Bristol. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and finished with a total time of three hours, zero minutes, and seven seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16 at 7:30 pm ET.