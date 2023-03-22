Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after a chaotic Fr8 208.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 is the fourth Truck Series race and first road course race of the season. It will be held on Saturday (March 25) at the Circuit of the Americas. The race will kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 41 laps at the 3.426-mile-long road course. Saturday’s event will be the third annual XPEL 225 hosted by the Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 140-mile Truck race.

39 entries for 36 spots for truck race at COTA. 1-Grala 7-Bowman 20-EdJones 22-Bearden 41-RChastain 51-KyBusch 75-Kligerman https://t.co/4LpEwkng4N

The 39 truck entries will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable names like Alex Bowman, Samuel Lecomte, Ed Jones, Logan Bearden, Colin Garrett, Mason Filippi, Ross Chastain, and Dale Quarterley.

Zane Smith won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 Truck drivers that will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #02 - Kris Wright
  2. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #1 - Kaz Grala
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #7 - Alex Bowman
  8. #8 - Samuel Lecomte
  9. #9 - Colby Howard
  10. #11 - Corey Heim
  11. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  12. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  13. #15 - Tanner Gray
  14. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  15. #17 - Taylor Gray
  16. #19 - Christian Eckes
  17. #20 - Ed Jones
  18. #22 - Logan Bearden
  19. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  20. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  21. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #30 - Colin Garrett
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes
  24. #33 - Mason Massey
  25. #34 - Mason Filippi
  26. #35 - Jake Garcia
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #41 - Ross Chastain
  29. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #43 - Daniel Dye
  31. #45 - Lawless Alan
  32. #46 - Dale Quarterley
  33. #51 - Kyle Busch
  34. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  35. #56 - Timmy Hill
  36. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  37. #88 - Matt Crafton
  38. #98 - Ty Majeski
  39. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas on March 25, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

