NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after a chaotic

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 is the fourth Truck Series race and first road course race of the season. It will be held on Saturday (March 25) at the Circuit of the Americas. The race will kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 41 laps at the 3.426-mile-long road course. Saturday’s event will be the third annual XPEL 225 hosted by the Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 140-mile Truck race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 entries for 36 spots for truck race at COTA. 1-Grala 7-Bowman 20-EdJones 22-Bearden 41-RChastain 51-KyBusch 75-Kligerman

The 39 truck entries will fight for 36 spots this week, including notable names like Alex Bowman, Samuel Lecomte, Ed Jones, Logan Bearden, Colin Garrett, Mason Filippi, Ross Chastain, and Dale Quarterley.

Zane Smith won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 Truck drivers that will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #1 - Kaz Grala #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Alex Bowman #8 - Samuel Lecomte #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Ed Jones #22 - Logan Bearden #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Colin Garrett #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - Mason Filippi #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ross Chastain #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Dale Quarterley #51 - Kyle Busch #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas on March 25, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

