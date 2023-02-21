NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Fontana, California, this weekend after kicking off the season with a thrilling Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Pala Casino 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Auto Club Speedway. The race will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps on the two-mile, low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway. Sunday's event marks the 33rd race hosted by Auto Club Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 14 degrees of banking at all four turns, with 11 degrees on the front stretch and 3 degrees on the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Pala Casino 400.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, and only one driver has changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Pala Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 30 minutes, and seven seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his crown on Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Pala Casino 400 full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 cars that will take part at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

