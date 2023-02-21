Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 21, 2023 15:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Fontana, California, this weekend after kicking off the season with a thrilling Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Pala Casino 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Auto Club Speedway. The race will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps on the two-mile, low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway. Sunday's event marks the 33rd race hosted by Auto Club Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Getting in those final adjustments before our race week hits😤🎟: nas.cr/3UL4aeKFeb 26 #PalaCasino400 | Feb 25 #PAG300 https://t.co/vpb2uU06Qi

The track features 14 degrees of banking at all four turns, with 11 degrees on the front stretch and 3 degrees on the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Pala Casino 400.

36 Cup entries (the charter teams) for Fontana. https://t.co/UHkwzeTNxy

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, and only one driver has changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Pala Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 30 minutes, and seven seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his crown on Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Pala Casino 400 full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 cars that will take part at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

