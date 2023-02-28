NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the Auto Club Speedway thriller.

The Pennzoil 400 is the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (March 4) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway. Sunday's event marks the 31st race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Pennzoil 400.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, with no driver changes on the entry list this week compared to Pala Casino 400 last weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 29 minutes, and 50 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 Pennzoil 400 full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 Cup Series cars that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 -Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

