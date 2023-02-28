Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 28, 2023 16:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the Auto Club Speedway thriller.

The Pennzoil 400 is the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (March 4) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

When you realize there’s only 1 week until the #Pennzoil400 https://t.co/XIG1QGcoh8

The event will be contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway. Sunday's event marks the 31st race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Pennzoil 400.

36 Cup entries for Vegas: https://t.co/C7stM7Sujh

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, with no driver changes on the entry list this week compared to Pala Casino 400 last weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 29 minutes, and 50 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 Pennzoil 400 full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 Cup Series cars that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 -Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

