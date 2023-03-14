Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 14, 2023 19:35 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 - Practice
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Hampton, Georgia this weekend after the thriller at the Phoenix Raceway.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 18) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 5:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 32nd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Guess who’s back 😎#Ambetter400 | #RAPTOR250 | #Fr8208 https://t.co/1KlcifkWJd

The track features 24 degrees of banking at the turn and five degrees on the straightaway. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the list of drivers taking part in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

39 entries for 38 spots in the Xfinity race at Atlanta. Bacarella has tweeted he will be in the 66. One Cup driver entered — Haley in the Kaulig No. 10. https://t.co/Y3eTgGfIMV

The 39 drivers entered for 38 spots and Cup Series driver Ross Chastain’s brother Chad Chastain will make his Xfinity debut in DGM Racing’s No. 91.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  6. #6 - Brennan Poole
  7. #07 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Justin Haley (i)
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  16. #19 - Ryan Truex
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31- Parker Retzlaff (R)
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. #45 - Sage Karam
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #66 - Caesar Bacarella
  35. #74 - TBA
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #91 - Chad Chastain (i)
  38. #92 - Josh Williams
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18 at 5:00 pm ET.

