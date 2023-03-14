NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Hampton, Georgia this weekend after the thriller at the Phoenix Raceway.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 is the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 18) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 5:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 32nd annual RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

The track features 24 degrees of banking at the turn and five degrees on the straightaway. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the list of drivers taking part in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 entries for 38 spots in the Xfinity race at Atlanta. Bacarella has tweeted he will be in the 66. One Cup driver entered — Haley in the Kaulig No. 10. 39 entries for 38 spots in the Xfinity race at Atlanta. Bacarella has tweeted he will be in the 66. One Cup driver entered — Haley in the Kaulig No. 10. https://t.co/Y3eTgGfIMV

The 39 drivers entered for 38 spots and Cup Series driver Ross Chastain’s brother Chad Chastain will make his Xfinity debut in DGM Racing’s No. 91.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won last year’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #02 - Kyle Weatherman #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #07 - Blaine Perkins (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #08 - Gray Gaulding #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Justin Haley (i) #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31- Parker Retzlaff (R) #35 - Joey Gase #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Sage Karam #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Patrick Emerling #66 - Caesar Bacarella #74 - TBA #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Chad Chastain (i) #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18 at 5:00 pm ET.

