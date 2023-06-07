NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma, California, this weekend after an action-packed Enjoy Illinois 300.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (June 11) at the Sonoma Raceway. The second road course event is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. It marks the 33rd Cup race hosted by the 1.99-mile (3.20 km) road course in the history of the Cup Series.

The Sonoma Raceway consists of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Sonoma. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Todd Gilliland, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet returns for this week’s race after a one-race suspension following an intentional crash on Denny Hamlin at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and finished with a total time of two hours, 48 minutes, and 22 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Sonoma Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET.

