Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 07, 2023 18:10 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma, California, this weekend after an action-packed Enjoy Illinois 300.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (June 11) at the Sonoma Raceway. The second road course event is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. It marks the 33rd Cup race hosted by the 1.99-mile (3.20 km) road course in the history of the Cup Series.

Get ready race fans. We've got a jam-packed weekend of NASCAR racing ahead. 🫵#ToyotaSaveMart350 | #DoorDash250 | #GeneralTire200 https://t.co/YQnmb8mC7X

The Sonoma Raceway consists of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

36 Cup entries-Sonoma. 15-TBA (expected road-course ace), 38-ZSmith 51-Gilliland 78-Bilicki https://t.co/rPbKOfSDlC

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Sonoma. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Todd Gilliland, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet returns for this week’s race after a one-race suspension following an intentional crash on Denny Hamlin at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and finished with a total time of two hours, 48 minutes, and 22 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...