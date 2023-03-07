NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend after the Las Vegas thriller.

United Rentals 200 is the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 11) at the Phoenix Raceway. The race will kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps on the one-mile-oval track. Saturday’s event marks the 19th annual United Rentals 200 race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

The track features 8 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees in the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in United Rentals 200.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 entries for 38 spots for the Xfinity race at Phoenix. Kyle Busch in the 10. Ryan Truex in the 19. ⁦ @NASCARONFOX 39 entries for 38 spots for the Xfinity race at Phoenix. Kyle Busch in the 10. Ryan Truex in the 19. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ https://t.co/lMwIO1czgU

The 39 drivers entered for 38 spots and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will make his second consecutive Xfinity appearance.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won last year’s United Rentals 200 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 United Rentals 200 full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers that will take part at Phoenix Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #02 - Kyle Weatherman #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Bayley Currey #6 - Brennan Poole #07 - Blaine Perkins (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #08 - Gray Gaulding #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Kyle Busch (i) #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #35 - Joey Gase #38 – Joe Graf #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 - Leland Honeyman #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - C. J. McLaughlin #66 - Brian Weber #74 - Dawson Cram #78 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Garrett Smithley #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst #128 – Kyle Sieg

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at the Phoenix Raceway on March 11, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes