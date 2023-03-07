Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 07, 2023 23:18 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend after the Las Vegas thriller.

United Rentals 200 is the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 11) at the Phoenix Raceway. The race will kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps on the one-mile-oval track. Saturday’s event marks the 19th annual United Rentals 200 race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

The track features 8 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees in the backstretch. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in United Rentals 200.

39 entries for 38 spots for the Xfinity race at Phoenix. Kyle Busch in the 10. Ryan Truex in the 19. ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/lMwIO1czgU

The 39 drivers entered for 38 spots and two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will make his second consecutive Xfinity appearance.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won last year’s United Rentals 200 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 United Rentals 200 full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers that will take part at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 - Bayley Currey
  6. #6 - Brennan Poole
  7. #07 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - Kyle Busch (i)
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  15. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  16. #19 - Ryan Truex
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  24. #35 - Joey Gase
  25. #38 – Joe Graf
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  29. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - C. J. McLaughlin
  33. #66 - Brian Weber
  34. #74 - Dawson Cram
  35. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  36. #91 - Garrett Smithley
  37. #92 - Josh Williams
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst
  39. #128 – Kyle Sieg

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at the Phoenix Raceway on March 11, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

