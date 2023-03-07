NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend after the Las Vegas thriller.

United Rentals Work United 500 is the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (March 12th, 2023) at the Phoenix Raceway. The race will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 312 laps on the one-mile oval track. Sunday's event marks the 53rd race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 8 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees in the backstretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in United Rentals Work United 500.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Entry list for Cup race at Phoenix. The No. 9 is listed as TBD. Zane Smith in the 38, Todd Gilliland in the 15. Entry list for Cup race at Phoenix. The No. 9 is listed as TBD. Zane Smith in the 38, Todd Gilliland in the 15. https://t.co/vrzl0TlcVR

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag and two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Todd Gilliland and #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith.

The #9 of Hendrick Motorsports is currently listed without a driver and Josh Berry replaced the injured Chase Elliott last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won last year’s United Rentals Work United 500, previously known as Ruoff Mortgage 500, and finished with a total time of three hours, six minutes, and 34 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part at Phoenix Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - TBA #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Todd Gilliland #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12th, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

