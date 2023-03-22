Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2023 00:35 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Austin, Texas this weekend after a thriller at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Pit Boss 250 is the sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 25) at the Circuit of the Americas. The action of the first road course will kick off at 5:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 46 laps at 3.426 miles of permanent asphalt road course. Saturday’s event will be the third annual Pit Boss 250 hosted by the Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

The course features a total of 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Pit Boss 250.

42 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at COTA. 08-Almirola 10-Allmendinger 17-Byron 19-Gibbs 23-Mosack 44-Karam 50-Pardus 53-Perez 88-Paludo 91-Bilicki https://t.co/2USHsb1tyO

42 drivers have entered for 38 spots this week and Cup Series driver William Byron will make his first Xfinity appearance of the season.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Pit Boss 250 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 full entry list

Here is the list of the 42 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  6. #6 - Brennan Poole
  7. #07 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 - Aric Almirola (i)
  10. #8 - Josh Berry
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  15. #17 - William Byron (i)
  16. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  21. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  22. #26 - Kaz Grala
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  26. #35 - Parker Chase
  27. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Sage Karam
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #50 - Preston Pardus
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #53 - Brad Perez
  36. #66 - Cameron Lawrence
  37. #74 - Baltazar Leguizamón
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  40. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  41. #92 - Josh Williams
  42. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas on March 25 at 5:00 pm ET.

Edited by Arshit Garg
