NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Austin, Texas this weekend after a thriller at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Pit Boss 250 is the sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 25) at the Circuit of the Americas. The action of the first road course will kick off at 5:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 46 laps at 3.426 miles of permanent asphalt road course. Saturday’s event will be the third annual Pit Boss 250 hosted by the Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

The course features a total of 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes. Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Pit Boss 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 42 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at COTA. 08-Almirola 10-Allmendinger 17-Byron 19-Gibbs 23-Mosack 44-Karam 50-Pardus 53-Perez 88-Paludo 91-Bilicki 42 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at COTA. 08-Almirola 10-Allmendinger 17-Byron 19-Gibbs 23-Mosack 44-Karam 50-Pardus 53-Perez 88-Paludo 91-Bilicki https://t.co/2USHsb1tyO

42 drivers have entered for 38 spots this week and Cup Series driver William Byron will make his first Xfinity appearance of the season.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Pit Boss 250 and will look to defend his title this weekend.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 full entry list

Here is the list of the 42 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

#00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #02 - Kyle Weatherman #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Garrett Smithley #6 - Brennan Poole #07 - Blaine Perkins (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #08 - Aric Almirola (i) #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #11 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #17 - William Byron (i) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #19 - Ty Gibbs (i) #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #25 - Brett Moffitt #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #35 - Parker Chase #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Sage Karam #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Brad Perez #66 - Cameron Lawrence #74 - Baltazar Leguizamón #78 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Miguel Paludo #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas on March 25 at 5:00 pm ET.

