NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR 4EVER 400 will take place on Sunday, October 22, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The eighth playoff race can be watched on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 pm ET.

Located in Homestead-Florida, Sunday’s Cup race will be the 34th race of the 2023 season and the second race of the Round of 8. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its start.

Expand Tweet

The venue features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch. The track first opened in 1993 and hosted the inaugural 4EVER 400 in 1999, where Tony Stewart took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race, will compete for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 9:50 am ET and end with the 4EVER 400 main race on Sunday.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the season’s 34th event of the Cup Series, the 31st for the Xfinity Series, and the 22nd for the Truck Series in over three days.

The four drivers who are placed below the elimination line are Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney.

The current NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is known as one of the most successful drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three wins.

Expand Tweet

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will enter as the defending champion of the 4EVER 400 and will look to defend his title. He has already locked his Championship 4 spot with last week’s Las Vegas win and has an opportunity to claim his second Cup title.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR 4EVER 400

Below is the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, October 20, 2023

4:05 am ET: Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, October 21, 2023

9:05 am ET: Cup Series practice

9:50 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

3 pm ET: Contender Boats 250

Sunday, October 22, 2023

2:30 pm ET: 4EVER 400

Come and watch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway from October 20 to October 22.