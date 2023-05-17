NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race is all set to take place on Sunday (May 21) at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The All-Star Open and All-Star Race will start at 5:30 pm ET and 8 pm ET, respectively. Fans can watch both the events on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second exhibition race of the 2023 NASCAR season in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

FOX Sports



An iconic racetrack has been restored and is hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race. You Kids Don't Know: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The track features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights. This event will see the return of the famous North Wilkesboro Speedways in the series since hosting the Tyson Holly Farms 400 in 1996 and was shut down following the September race of that year.

16 drivers will compete for the All-Star Open over 100 laps with a competition break on or around Lap 40. The top two finishers from the Open and the Fan Vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race.

24 drivers will compete in the All-Star Race over 200 laps with a competition break on or around Lap 100. There will be no driver or owner points for this week’s Cup Series event as this is an exhibition race. The winner of the All-Star Race will collect a huge cash prize of $1 million at the end of the night.

Bob Pockrass North Wilkesboro-NASCAR



Fri-FS1

3:05-Truck prac

4-Cup prac

5:45-Pit crew challenge (all cars)



Sat

10:30-FS1-Truck q

1:30-FOX-Truck race 70-70-110

7:35-FS1-Cup heats 60



Sun-FS1

5:30-Open 100, comp caution L40

8-All-Star 200, comp caution L100



Ryan Blaney and Team Penske enter as the defending winners of the NASCAR All-Star Race after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #12 Ford driver will look to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 19, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

1 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

3:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:45 pm ET: Qualifying (All-Star Pit-Crew Challenge)

Saturday, May 20, 2023

8:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

10:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1:30 pm ET: Tyson 250

7:35 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat No. 1

8:15 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat No. 2

Sunday, May 21, 2023

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

5:10 pm ET: Driver Introductions (All-Star Open)

5:30 pm ET: All-Star Open

7:10 pm ET: Fan Track Access (Frontstretch)

7:30 pm ET: Driver & Team Introductions (All-Star Race)

8 pm ET: All-Star Race

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway from May 19 to May 21.

