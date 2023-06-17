NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Ally 400 is all set to take place next Sunday (June 25) at the Nashville Superspeedway. Fans can watch the race on NBC and PRN at 7:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 17th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Lebanon, Tennessee. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The Nashville Superspeedway features four turns and 14 degrees of turns at each corner. The track opened in 2001 and began hosting the Xfinity Series and Truck series races in 2001. It began hosting races across all three sports' national series in 2021.

The NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 300 laps at the 1.3-mile-long oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s (June 23) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday (June 24) and conclude with the Ally 400 main race on Sunday.

The Nashville Superspeedway will host the season’s 17th event of the Cup Series, 15th for the Xfinity Series, and the 13th for the Truck Series in over three days.

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Ally 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #9 Chevrolet driver will look to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Ally 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 23, 2023

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

4:00 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:00 pm ET: Rackley Roofing 200

Saturday, June 24, 2023

8:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

8:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Tennessee Lottery 250

Sunday, June 26, 2023

4:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

5:30 pm ET: Grid access open

6:20 pm ET: The drivers meeting

6:35 pm ET: Driver introductions

7:00 pm ET: Ally 400

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway from June 23 to June 25.

