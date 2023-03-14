NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 will take place on Sunday, March 19, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Hampton, Georgia, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features 28 degrees of banking in turns and 5 degrees straightaway.

Atlanta Motor Speedway opened in 1960 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Fireball Roberts taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 260 laps. There will be no practice race as Atlanta Motor Speedway now follows NASCAR’s superspeedway procedure — no practice, single-car qualifying.

The Cup Series action at the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway will kick-off directly with Saturday's qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the Ambetter Health 400 main race.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the season’s fifth event of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series and third for the Truck Series in over three days.

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports entered as the defending winners of the Ambetter Health 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #24 driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 17, 2023

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

11:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

3:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

4:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, March 18, 2023

9:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

11:35 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

2:00 pm ET: Fr8 208

2:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

5:00 pm ET: RAPTOR 250

Sunday, March 19, 2023

11:30 am ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:10 pm ET: The Drivers Meeting

2:20 pm ET: Red Carpet walk (all drivers)

2:30 pm ET: Driver Introductions

3:00 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway from March 17 to 19, 2023.

