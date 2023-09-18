NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 takes place on Sunday (September 24) at the Texas Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA Network, NBC Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET.

Located in Forth Worth, Texas, Sunday’s Cup race will be the 30th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the first of the Round of 12. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut.

Expand Tweet

The venue features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The track opened in 1996 and hosted the inaugural Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 2005, where Carl Edwards took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long intermediate quad-oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (September 123) practice session.

It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 1:20 pm ET and end with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 main race on Sunday. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the season’s 30th event of the Cup Series and the 28th for the Xfinity Series in over two days.

Expand Tweet

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick entered as the defending champion of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Reddick is above the cut-off line for the next playoff round with 3014 points.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

10:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Sunday, September 24, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway from September 23 to 24.