NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

The 2023 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 takes place on Sunday (October 8) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Fans can watch the race on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2 pm ET.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, Sunday’s Cup race will be the 32nd race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the final race of the Round of 12. The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its start.

The venue features 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. The track opened in 1960 and hosted the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 in 2018, where Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag.

The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 109 laps at the 2.28-miles road course. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (October 7) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 3 pm ET and end with the Bank of America Roval 400 main race on Sunday.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will host the season’s 32nd event of the Cup Series and the 29th for the Xfinity Series in over two days.

The playoff drivers who are in danger of getting eliminated after the Charlotte ROVAL race are - Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, is known as one of the most successful drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with two wins and three top 5 finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell entered as the defending champion of the Bank of America Roval 400. Bell is above the cut-off line for the next playoff round with 3077 points.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Below are the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

10 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:30 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS

Sunday, October 8, 2023

2 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400

