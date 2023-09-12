NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race is all set to take place on Saturday (September 16) at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 pm ET.

Located in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday’s Cup race will be the 29th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the final race of the Round of 16. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its debut.

The venue features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track opened in 1961 and hosted the inaugural Bass Pro Shops Night Race the same year, where Jack Smith took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 500 laps at the 0.533-miles short track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s (September 15) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 5:20 pm ET and end with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race main race on Saturday.

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the season’s 29th event of the Cup Series, the 27th for the Xfinity Series, and the 20th for the Truck Series in over three days.

RFK Racing and Chris Buescher entered as the defending champion of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and will try to defend his title. Wallace Jr. is currently above the cut-off line for the next playoff round.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:35 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: Bush’s Beans 200

9 pm ET: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Friday, September 15, 2023

2:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:10 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Food City 300

Saturday, September 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway from September 14 to 16.