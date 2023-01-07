NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR’s season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is all set to take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The event will be broadcast on FOX at 8:00 pm ET.

The Clash is the first exhibition race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in Los Angeles, California. Last year’s inaugural race featured the best drivers, an interactive fan fest, and live music performances by Ice Cube, DJ Skee, and Pitbull. This year’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is expected to be an action-packed race.

Steven Taranto @STaranto92 NASCAR has announced the format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash.



Biggest difference from last year to this is the expansion of the main event field from 23 cars to 27. NASCAR has announced the format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash.Biggest difference from last year to this is the expansion of the main event field from 23 cars to 27. https://t.co/aGVUnFdq96

The final spot will be reserved for drivers who have scored the most points in the 2022 season and who did not already earn a starting spot in the race. The event will consist of over 150-lap races, with only green flag lap counting.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

Saturday, February 4, 2023

2:00 pm ET: Cup Series Garage Hours

6:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice (Group 1,2,3)

8:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Saturday, February 5, 2023

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Garage hours

1:00 pm ET: Cup Series Fan track access

5:00 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 1

5:15 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 2

5:30 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 3

5:45 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying heat No. 4

6:10 pm ET: Cup Series Last-chance qualifying race No. 1

6:35 pm ET: Cup Series Last-chance qualifying race No. 2

7:05 pm ET: Pre-race concert

7:50 pm ET: Driver introductions

8:00 pm ET: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Complete breakdown of the starting line-up for the NASCAR’s 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR recently released the race format and eligibility rules for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, expanding the field from 23 to 27 drivers.

Here's the full breakdown of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum's starting lineup:

Heat 1 winner Heat 2 winner Heat 3 winner Heat 4 winner Heat 1 second-place Heat 2 second-place Heat 3 second-place Heat 4 second-place Heat 1 third-place Heat 2 third-place Heat 3 third-place Heat 4 third-place Heat 1 fourth-place Heat 2 fourth-place Heat 3 fourth-place Heat 4 fourth-place Heat 1 fifth-place Heat 2 fifth-place Heat 3 fifth-place Heat 4 fifth-place LCQ 1 winner LCQ 2 winner LCQ 1 second-place LCQ 2 second-place LCQ 1 third-place LCQ 2 third-place 2022 points provisional

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

